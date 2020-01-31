ANDERSON — Officers are searching for a suspect after a man was hit by a car in the 300 block of West Ninth Street about 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to police.
Aaron Jarvis, 38, told police he walked up to a green Nissan Cube because he knew the driver. The car then hit him and left the scene, Jarvis said.
The impact sent Jarvis over the hood of the vehicle, he told police. Jarvis had scrapes and bruises from the incident, police said, noting that he refused treatment for his injuries.
Anderson Police spokesman Joel Sandefur declined to release the Cube driver's name.
