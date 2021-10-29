ANDERSON — In her 43 years as a pediatric nurse, Elaine Smith has seen how the loss of an infant can devastate families.
The grief from such a tragedy, she said, can morph into long-term mental health issues, which can lead to divorce and estrangement that can tear families apart.
“Our mental health is so bad right now that you add this on top of it, I think that it is a long-reaching effect,” said Smith, the director of women’s and children’s services for the Anderson and Howard County regions of the Community Health Network.
According to data from the United Health Foundation, Indiana is among the states with the country’s highest rates of infant mortality, with roughly seven deaths prior to age 1 per 1,000 live births. That number rose this year after dropping to an all-time low of 6.5 in 2020. The region including Madison, Howard and Delaware counties has a rate of about 7.29, Smith said.
One of the leading causes of infant mortality, pediatricians and experts say, is Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), sometimes called “crib death.” In fact, SIDS is the leading cause of death among babies between one month and one year of age, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Although the state’s infant mortality rates have fluctuated over the past decade, Smith said isolation stemming from COVID-related lockdowns over the past 18 months could account for some of the state’s recent surge in infant deaths.
“(New parents are) not getting the in-person education that they did at one point in time,” she said. “We’re giving virtual classes, so the information is still out there, but getting things virtually, I think you can sometimes reach a point where it’s like alarm fatigue — they don’t really listen to what’s going on.”
During SIDS Awareness Month in October, Smith and her colleagues have spoken out about the need for new parents to know some basic guidelines for ensuring their newborns sleep safely. A key starting point, Smith said, is putting a baby to sleep on his or her back. Pediatricians began to advocate the practice in the 1990s, and it has become a widely accepted standard of care.
“It’s just kind of one of those things that everybody knows that’s what you do at this point,” said Dr. Robert Zentz, a pediatrician with Ascension Medical Group in Elwood. “It really made for a dramatic decline in SIDS when we started doing that.”
Zentz said that as infants grow older and gain strength in muscle groups in and near their necks, the danger of SIDS decreases.
“I think every parent wants to control every aspect of their child and keep them safe…you struggle with that all the time,” he said. “The good thing is, if a baby is strong enough to roll over on their belly, that usually means they’re strong enough to lift their head, and they’re probably not going to have as much of a problem with SIDS.”
Smith added that firm sleeping surfaces and avoiding clutter in the crib — such as stuffed animals, pillows and toys — are other guidelines to follow for minimizing the risk of SIDS.
“Especially the first month, two months, (babies are) obligatory nose breathers,” Smith said. “Their noses are really stuffed up, and they don’t know to open their mouths and breathe. So if they’re on their stomachs, they can get their head a certain way, and they still don’t have those movement skills…if their heads gets into a pillow or a stuffed animal, or the old bumper pads that people still use, they can’t move away from that.”
Despite those and other safe sleep practices becoming widely embraced, Smith said the methods need to be stressed repeatedly, because one death is too many.
“They’re taught in the hospitals, they’re taught in the doctor’s office, they’re taught in the pediatrician’s office, but (people) are not listening,” she said. “I just think that we need to get the entire community informed. This is not just my issue. It should be all of ours. This is our future.”
