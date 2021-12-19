PENDLETON — The town court has applied for a $160,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Court Services to enhance security measures at the court building downtown.
Judge George Gasparovic said representatives from the state’s Court Reform Grant program recently toured the building and provided recommendations for making the site more secure, including adding metal detectors and Kevlar shielding to glass surfaces.
“It would be foolhardy to sit there and look at the national news and what has happened and know there are situations that I wouldn’t want to be a part of,” Gasparovic said. “At the same time, I don’t feel that it’s a crisis and everybody needs to panic. It’s no different than determining what you would do with your own home safety.”
A formal assessment provided by Indiana Supreme Court Sheriff Joe Dowdell gave input about the building’s interior security alarm systems, operational layout, locks, keys, emergency power and personnel policies and procedures. In it, Dowdell noted that “the installation of security systems must be enforced by policy and procedure, or the systems are destined to fail and could also cause additional security breaches.”
Gasparovic has also visited the Brown County Court, which is considering similar security upgrades. Town officials have also been in contact with several security contractors to obtain estimates. The grant program, he said, encourages individual town courts to customize their grant proposals to fit their specific needs.
“(The grant opportunity) was available, so why not?” Gasparovic said. “It gives us a comforting feeling about this.”
A date for a decision from the state on the grant has not been given.
