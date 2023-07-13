MARKLEVILLE — Fun on a budget is how Park Board President Wayne Fox described the Markleville Jamboree, but more than that, it's a time to reconnect with others.
"You get to see people you haven't seen in a while, you get to catch up with people I went to school with or people around the community, you ask them how they're doing," Fox said.
The small town festival slated to run from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6 at varying times will include a noodle dinner, professional wrestling and a parade.
It will also include a performance from the Pendleton-based Cover Band On Air will be playing Aug. 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The group's lead singer/keyboardist Chloe Erdos said the group repertoire consists of classic rock hits from the 60's to the 90s with some current hits mixed in.
Erdos said songs like "Free Bird" (Lynyrd Skynyrd), "Whole Lotta Love" (Led Zepplin), and "Slow Ride" (Foghat) have been crowd pleasers.
The current lineup consists of Erdos, Janie Harshbarger (bass), Mason Birden (guitar) and Jett Haddix (drums).
On Air could be described as young group with young members. Erdos and Birden are high school graduates, while the other two members are juniors in high school.
Since its founding in 2021, On Air has performed in a variety of venues, including TM Norton's Brewing Company and Sahm's Smokehouse.
Erdos said the group's excited to be performing for the folks in Markleville.