PENDLETON — The Pendleton community came together to raise the funds for a third Safe Haven Baby Box in Madison County.
The blessing ceremony took place Monday at the fire station of the South Madison Fire Protection Territory.
Pendleton joins the communities of Edgewood and Elwood for the installation of the baby boxes meant to protect infants and allow mothers to anonymously surrender their babies.
The organization was founded in 2016 by Monica Kelsey who learned as an adult that she was abandoned in 1973.
“When I learned I was abandoned I dedicated my life to give birth mothers a way to save their baby,” she said. “This gives women in the community another option to safely surrender their baby. We’re the only campaign saving babies.”
There are now 153 locations in the nation and the Pendleton baby box is the 103rd in Indiana.
“There is an average of an abandoned baby being found in the country every 10 days,” Kelsey said. “In Indiana there have been 24 babies placed in the Safe Haven Baby Boxes.
“It is changing lives for the mother, baby and adoptive family,” she said. “This is a special gift.”
Kelsey said a baby was taken to a hospital in Anderson, one in Marion and three in Carmel.
She said the babies are taken to a hospital first for a medical examination and can then be placed with a licensed adoption agency or into foster care.
Chris Nodine, chief of the South Madison Fire Protection Territory, said it’s an awesome program and he is glad to see it happening in Pendleton.
“This is a safe haven and a safe place,” he said. “It’s a blessing for every person who comes to use this.”
Nodine said he was contacted by local realtor Julie Schnepp several months ago about placing the baby box.
“I said yes immediately,” he said. “There has been overwhelming support from the community.”
Schnepp said it was a needed program in southern Madison County.
“We staged community events to raise the funds,” she said. “Over 95 people donated for the placement of the Baby Box.”
Linda Znachko, founder of “He Knows Your Name”, stated the Baby Box program is the solution to the problem seen all over the country.
“We need to beat down child mortality,” she said.
Znachko said the last infant abandoned in Indiana and found deceased was in 2015 in Eagle Creek Park.
She met Kelsey at the baby’s funeral and learned about the mission to save the lives of babies.
“Her passion is saving lives in this country,” Znachko said. “That baby died with a fire station less than two miles away. The mother probably didn’t know the state has a Safe Haven law.”
She said the hotline has received more than 8,000 calls.
“We have not had a deceased baby found in Indiana since,” Znachko said.
She explained the footprint on the sign for the Baby Box is that of the last infant found deceased in Indiana.
“A Safe Haven box is a birthday party waiting to happen,” Znachko said.
Nodine explained once the infant is placed in the Baby Box an alarm goes off at the fire station. The outer door is locked and firefighters are informed a baby is inside the box.