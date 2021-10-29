PENDLETON — The Town of Pendleton has canceled its boil water advisory.
"Sufficient bacteriological samples have been collected, analyzed and found to be satisfactory," according to a press release from the town.
The advisory was posted Sunday after a water main break at a construction site drained both of the town's water towers and lowered the system pressure "below safe minimums."
If residents experience further water problems, they should call the Town of Pendleton at 888-491-8194 after hours/weekends or 765-778-2173 during business hours.
