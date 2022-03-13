PENDLETON — The Pendleton Town Council on Thursday unanimously approved a resolution to allow for the sale of bonds by the Parks Department to fund the new playground at Falls Park and to acquire some land.
The $3.4 million in bonds, which includes the refinancing of about $1.2 million in bonds dating to 2013, will not require a remonstrance because the total falls below the legal threshold of about $5 million.
CPA James W. Treat, a partner with Westfield-based O.W. Krohn & Associates, said refinancing the 2013 bonds, which originally were expected to be paid off in 2029, is likely to save between $100,000 and $140,000, depending on interest rates.
The refinance also is likely to allow the Parks Department to access additional money for its projects without adding to the burden of taxpayers, he said.
“Clearly, we want to do this if we have the opportunity," Treat said. "I think we’re going to be in good shape if we can get this done quickly.”
The bonds are expected to be sold after it’s determined whether bids for the projects come in at or under budget. Treat said the first sale could be as early as April.
Treat said it’s possible the bids will come in under the planned $3.4 million, which would be advantageous to taxpayers.
“Certainly, we will downsize if we don’t need that number,” he said.
Though the town could pay back the amount borrowed over 20 years, the plan is to try to keep it to 10, Treat said. Current taxpayers also are likely to see some savings as the population grows an anticipated 30%, spreading the burden over more households.
“As the district and the town continue to grow, that tax rate probably will go down.”
Dennis Otten, of the Indianapolis-based law firm of Bose, McKinney & Evans, said a number of public meetings about the bonds already have been conducted. He said now probably would be a good time to sell the bonds before interest rates go up.
Resident Kristen Case, who regularly attends Pendleton Town Council meetings, told the council she supports the plan.
“I think we need to look at the park as a destination spot, not only for our own residents but for people who come from other places," she said.
