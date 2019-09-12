PENDLETON — The Pendleton Town Council on Thursday unanimously agreed to start the process of imposing impact fees on new developments.
The town’s plan commission sent a letter in support of the fees, which are expected to range between $2,000 and $5,000 per residential lot. The fees are expected to cover extraordinary costs on town infrastructure caused by the arrival of new subdivisions.
Council member Jessica Bastin spearheaded the research that has led to the town attorney being tasked with developing a committee that includes an engineer, certified public accountant and licensed real estate agent.
“Obviously, this is something that was brought up with the Westport subdivision,” she said.
Bastin said state law requires the town to put in place measures that ensure the fees are justified.
“It is a great way to get some funds into projects we know we’re going to need,” she said. “ I personally think this is a great thing we need to jump on now.”
The fees would apply only to new construction and would be triggered when a property owner, construction company or developer pulls a permit for construction.
Town Attorney Alex Intermill said it likely will take about six months to approve an impact fee policy and an additional six-month moratorium before collecting fees.
“If we get this done quickly, this can apply to the Westport development,” he said.
Intermill said the town’s Park Department also has the ability to impose impact fees.
Council members Shane Davis and Robert Jones agreed the process should move forward as soon as possible.
“It’s a good step forward,” Jones said.
Council member Chet Babb said he wanted to make certain the public understands that the amount of fees likely to be generated, which he estimated might be up to $500,000, will not cover all the town’s outstanding needs generated by new developments.
“I don’t want people to think because we got impact fees we can pave all the roads,” he said.
Helen Reske, who has been lobbying more than three decades for impact fees, said she was surprised by what appeared to be a sudden change of heart by the council.
“I’m glad they liked the idea,” she said.
