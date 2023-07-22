PENDLETON — When Jessica Manifold moved back to Fall Creek Township in 2021, she began to modernize the house her father, Von, has lived in all of his life.
The Manifolds own nearly 700 acres of farmland in southern Madison County, much of which has stayed in their family for nearly two centuries. An unmarked two-lane road that crosses a narrow bridge over a small creek winds past the farmhouse, which is landscaped with colorful lilies and other flowers.
It’s the kind of bucolic setting that drew Jessica Manifold back from Minnesota to where she grew up.
But the Manifolds and dozens of other farming families like them have become increasingly concerned about the idea of the township merging with the town of Pendleton. Life on the farm, Jessica said, is a world away from the more modern matters that define in-town living — even if that town is less than five miles away.
“The town ... isn’t really set up to deal with folks living on large agricultural parcels, on large parcels in general,” she said. “They’re set up to deal with folks living in town.”
Although no formal proposals have been presented at any public meetings, discussions have centered on the complexities of what a merger could look like. Questions put forth at several of those meetings have sought clarity on how fee structures for utilities, stormwater management, trash pickup and other necessities would change.
Other considerations include property taxes and the potential necessity of expanding police and fire protection services into currently unincorporated areas.
Attorneys for the Fall Creek Township advisory board are drafting a letter declaring its residents have no interest in merging with Pendleton. The letter is expected to be approved at a board meeting Sept. 12, so any movement toward specific action on a merger appears stalled for now.
Officials with both Pendleton and Fall Creek Township have stressed that discussions about a merger remain preliminary. Any formal proposal could be killed with a simple majority vote by either the Fall Creek Township advisory board or Pendleton Town Council.
“I think the concern — and I think it’s one that’s very valid — is what they’re trying to accomplish. Does that align with what everybody outside incorporated Pendleton wants?” said Scott DeShong, who owns land about three miles southwest of Pendleton near Interstate 69.
“That’s where I think we need to make sure that we always have light in this scenario. There needs to be attention brought to the details so that we can all make sure we’re making the best decision as voters or as leaders in the township or the town itself and make sure that we’re going down the right path.”
The town’s leaders maintain that exploring the idea of a merger is a responsible way to plan for growth that they say is already beginning in the county. They noted that residents of both Fall Creek and nearby Green township approached them with concerns about the possibility of eventually having addresses in Anderson or Ingalls.
“If you don’t plan for the future, you have to live with whatever the future hands you,” Pendleton Town Manager Scott Reske said. “Most town and township residents are hesitant about growth and want protections against unattractive development.”
Police protection could be expanded by adding six officers over time, with funding likely coming from public safety local income tax allocations, according to Reske. Without addressing potential costs, he said utility services would essentially stay the same, with electric provider boundaries already set by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission and sewers remaining under the jurisdiction of the Fall Creek Regional Waste District.
“Services provided by fees — such as trash and stormwater — would be structured under a transition plan, most likely in a manner that meets the needs of both the undeveloped and the developed areas of the consolidated town,” Reske noted.
Some current town residents have also expressed misgivings about potentially adding more than 40 square miles and nearly 15,000 new residents to the town limits. A merger would more than triple the town’s current area and nearly quadruple its population, according to figures from the 2020 census.
“I simply don’t believe that bigger is necessarily better,” Pendleton resident Paul Wilson wrote in a letter that was read into the record at a recent Fall Creek Township advisory board meeting.
“I do not believe in forced annexation. I believe this idea of town-township consolidation is just an end-around to achieve such. We must be careful of being so worried about being in control that we don’t lose control of what we’ve got.”
That sentiment resonates with the Manifolds, who said they want to ensure their land remains viable for agriculture for generations to come.
“We’re not planning on selling the land,” Von Manifold said. “We want to keep it in the farm community. If the town would merge and impose their control over this, it would make me more likely to want to sell.”