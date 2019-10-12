ANDERSON — A Pendleton man is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, posting videos of the two of them engaged in intimate sexual acts and threatening to kill her and her new boyfriend.
Jordan J. Goode, 27, is charged with Level 6 felony residential breaking and entering, two counts of Level 6 felony intimidation, Class A misdemeanor distribution of an intimate image and Class B misdemeanor harassment.
Madison County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the woman’s home on Oct. 5, after she reported that she had received threatening calls and text messages from her ex-boyfriend, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by David Kollros with the sheriff’s department.
The woman said Goode told her he was going to shoot her, her new boyfriend and then himself, Kollros wrote. Worried Goode was waiting at her home, the woman asked a friend who lived in her neighborhood if he would check if Goode was nearby before she went home.
The friend told her Goode’s truck was sitting outside, her door was damaged and a pipe had been cut inside the bathroom, Kollros wrote in the affidavit. When the friend spoke with police, he said Goode was “sitting across from the house on his phone and smoking a cigarette.”
The woman also told Kollros Goode had posted videos on her Facebook page of the two of them engaged in sexual acts together. Kollros said he took photos of the posts, messages and damage to the residence. Goode also sent the woman a photo of him holding a gun to his head and in recorded conversations he told her she would be dead within a week, Kollros wrote.
Goode told his ex-girlfriend he wished she would kill herself in one of his conversations, Kollros wrote.
An arrest warrant was requested and Kollros went to Goode’s home and spoke with his uncle, who assured Kollros he would call when Goode returned from work.
