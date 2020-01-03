PENDLETON — The Pendleton Town Council unanimously approved controversial changes to the parking ordinance, making it unlawful for people to park their cars in the “tree lawn,” the grassy area between the street and the sidewalk.
“This is one of those situations where people will be upset that they can’t park where they want to park,” said Council President Jessica Smith.
Pendleton Assistant Planning Director Rachel Christenson said the ordinance modifications, which became law on Dec. 12, do not outlaw parking on existing side streets.
“I think some people parked there to get off the street. Some of the streets in the downtown area are narrow,” she said.
The measure was controversial because some residents argued they had no driveway or alley leading to their homes where they and their guests could park.
But Christenson said when cars park in the tree lawn, the soil can become compacted, leading to drainage problems. In some instances, she said, property owners have compounded the problem by replacing the grass with gravel or paving materials.
“That creates a slip hazard when it freezes,” she said.
In addition, the town has an active urban forestry committee committed not only to replacing the trees lost in the tornado last Memorial Day but also to reclaiming the right of ways of the tree lawns to replant trees lost over the many decades since they were originally planted, Christenson said.
“Obviously, we don’t want our curbs deteriorating faster than they need to,” she said.
Though he supported the aim of the ordinance, council member Chet Babb wondered whether a $5 fine would be enough of a deterrent.
“If I had all my boys over and it was $5, I would pay the $5,” he said.
However, town attorney Alex Intermill said each day it happened would be considered a separate offense, the cost of which could start to add up. The fine would be $5 if paid within seven days, would go up to $10 after that and rise to $25 if it has to be handled in court, he said.
“There is a progressive discipline piece to this penalty,” he said.
