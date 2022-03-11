PENDLETON — The Town of Pendleton’s council voted unanimously Thursday to opt back into settlement agreements between the state and manufacturers and distributors accused of facilitating the opioid epidemic.
Pendleton joins Alexandria and Elwood, which each did the same earlier this week. The county also is expected to opt back into the lawsuit.
Councilman Bob Jones said he would like to see the money used in partnership with South Madison Community Schools for anti-drug education programs. Town attorney Jeff Graham said the money can be used for specific purposes related to issues of the opioid epidemic but imagined education programs would be allowable.
“If you think we don’t have a drug problem in Pendleton, we do,” Jones said.
The municipalities and the counties joined several throughout the state last June in opting out of a likely $26 million settlement with the state because they believed they could receive more money and because the agreement would have prevented future lawsuits against other manufacturers and distributors.
Pendleton’s anticipated share of the settlement would amount to about $153,445 from distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, and about $35,983 from Janssen, a subsidiary of manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, Graham said. A special fund will need to be set up by the town to receive and spend the money, he added.
The agreement also includes a reduction from 30% to 15% of the final settlement that will be paid to the Indianapolis-based law firm of Cohen & Malad. Graham said the firm still will be paid a total of 30%, with the other half coming out of the state’s part of the settlement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.