PENDLETON — The town of Pendleton is planning to construct an aquatics center that will be used by residents and two school systems.
The town expects to receive proposals for an indoor/outdoor aquatics center through a public/private partnership June 30.
Scott Reske, Pendleton town manager, said Pendleton is seeking proposals for the design, financing and construction of the facility near Wellness Center on Heritage Way.
Reske said the town has 13 acres available, and the property will be provided to a developer at no cost. The intent is for the developer to sign a 100-year lease on the property.
“We’re open to any ownership options,” he said. “The town will sublease the property for use by the town, South Madison Community Schools and Frankton-Lapel schools.”
Reske said the estimated cost is $25 million, and the project will include an indoor 10-lane, 50-meter pool and outdoor splash pad.
He said the Pendleton Park Board and town will sign a 20-year joint lease; South Madison schools also will sign a 20-year lease; and Frankton-Lapel's lease will be for 15 years.
“There will be a guaranteed revenue stream for the length of the leases,” Reske said. The plan is to open the outdoor pool by June 1, 2024, and the indoor facility later that year.
Reske said the Park Department lease would allow for recreational swimming. He said there will be a charge for anyone using the pools.
He said the intent is to let the schools use the indoor pool for swim team and high school swim club practices.
Bobby Fields, superintendent of Frankton-Lapel Community Schools, said Monday the school system is looking at leasing or renting space in the pool complex.
“We’re leaning toward renting and pay-as-we-go.”
Fields said the school system has students who compete individually with other high school swim teams.
“We rent space at the Elwood pool."
Of the plan to open an aquatics center, Fields said, “This would be good for the community."