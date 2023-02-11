PENDLETON — The town is a step closer to employing a full-time community development coordinator, which officials said would allow it to more aggressively pursue state and federal grants for infrastructure, historic preservation and other projects.
The Pendleton Town Council on Thursday voted unanimously to advance an ordinance creating the position to a second reading at its March meeting. Assuming the council gives final approval then, candidate interviews would begin shortly thereafter, with planning director Hannahrose Urbanski hoping to name the coordinator by late spring.
Town manager Scott Reske told the council that the position will be a product of a nascent alliance among the town, the Pendleton Business Association and Main Street Pendleton. All three entities, he said, collaborate on quality-of-life initiatives for the town, and the idea of working together on grant projects and other promotions follows a template established by other nearby cities experiencing rapid population and business growth.
“Pendleton is very dependent on Main Street, Main Street is dependent on Pendleton, and it’s the same with the PBA,” Reske said. “Each entity doesn’t quite have enough work for one full person, but we have enough if we put all three together.”
Urbanski said the right person in the position would allow Pendleton to compete for grants that in the past would have been considered out of reach.
“We have a few grants that we typically will go after, kind of on a revolving basis,” Urbanski said. “But there’s a lot of other things that we just don’t have the time or the ability or the skills to write grants to get them. I think we could definitely go for a lot more of the historic preservation ones, because that’s huge for Pendleton.”
Funds for the position’s proposed salary of about $67,000 per year would come out of the utilities budget, Urbanski said. Reske noted that that figure could potentially be recovered with the first grant received.
“I feel like it’s a 60-hour-a-week job, and they’ve got to figure out how to do it in roughly 40 hours,” he said.