GREEN TOWNSHIP — In an effort to improve fire protection and ambulance service in southwestern Madison County, there’s discussion about forming a fire territory.
The fire territory would cover Pendleton, plus Fall Creek and Green townships if the proposal is approved. It wouldn’t take effect until 2023.
Before the fire territory can be established, there must be three public hearings before April 1, 2022.
The Pendleton Town Council and advisory boards for the two townships have signed a memorandum of understanding to work toward establishing the fire territory that could eventually include the town of Ingalls.
The three governmental entities conducted an informational meeting Wednesday for about 50 residents of Summer Lake addition.
A concern is the loss of property tax revenue to the townships as a result of the 1% cap on residential properties and the loss of revenue to the Tax Increment Financing districts.
Green Township Trustee Greg Valentine said the discussion started five years ago, and the proposal has been moving forward the past three years.
“We have to have plans for the (anticipated) 2,000 homes coming into the area,” said Fred Gaskill, Fall Creek Township trustee.
Valentine said the desire is to create a fire territory and not a fire district. He said the difference is that local officials name a fire territory’s board; in a district, the Madison County commissioners would appoint board members.
The fire territory would be financed through an additiona property tax that would be set by the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance.
Chris Nodine, chief of the Pendleton Fire Department, said it took over the Ingalls Fire Department’s operations earlier this year.
“Things will change because of the housing additions being built,” he said. “Operations will change.”
Nodine said currently when there is a fire in Summer Lake, the dispatch center automatically sends more than one department. He said there is also a mutual aid provision with several local fire departments including Lapel and Fishers.
Right now, Green Township contracts with the Vernon Township Fire Department in Fortville to provide fire and ambulance services.
Nodine said starting Jan. 1, 2022, Pendleton will provide that service.
He said a goal is to have volunteers staff both the Pendleton and Ingalls fire stations around the clock to speed up response time.
Steve Denny, a Pendleton Town Board member, said consideration is being given to opening a new fire station in the district, “once we get the fire territory and staffing established.”
Nodine said the goal is to select the best location for a new fire station noting the Summer Lake addition would not be best because the city of Fishers is building a new station two miles away.
As part of the fire territory plan, there would be paid firefighters and paramedics at the Pendleton and Ingalls fire stations.
Nodine estimated the annual budget at $6 million, which could be phased in over three years.
Denny said there have been concerns raised by South Madison Community School Corp. and Pendleton Library about a loss of property tax revenues once a fire territory is created.
“We have done two studies, and a third is being done concerning the phase in of funding for the fire territory,” he said.
“Think public safety and not the financial impact.”
