PENDLETON — Hundreds of people gathered at the Circle at Falls Park on Saturday for the second annual Pendleton Pride event.
Organizers from Pendleton Pride, a local LGBTQ support group, said the rally was planned to affirm the group’s goals of presenting the LGBTQ+ population as an intrinsic part of the community and promote awareness of the group.
The gathering also attracted a group of protesters.
Among the groups present was the Central Indiana chapter of GLSEN, a national group working to end bullying, discrimination and harassment based on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression in K-12 schools. Indiana Youth Group and Indy Pride also were there; representatives from the Madison County Health Department offered HIV testing, COVID boosters, flu shots and other resources.
Rounding things off were performances by drag queens and food vendors' offerings.
— The Herald Bulletin