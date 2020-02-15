PENDLETON – Though some called for the elimination of the position of public works director, the Pendleton Town Council on Thursday took a more measured approach, opting instead not to fill it at this time, at the suggestion of Councilman Robert Jones.
The council voted 4-0 in favor of retaining the position but not filling it after it recently became vacant when Jeff Barger was fired. Councilwoman Jessica Smith was out due to illness and did not vote.
“I would rather not eliminate the position at this point in time and not fill that position at this point in time,” Jones said.
Council President Chet Babb characterized the decision as primarily financial.
“It’s a level that, personally, I don’t think we need,” he said. “It’s a savings to the electric department at this time.”
Councilman Steve Denny said he believes it’s more cost-effective to taxpayers to redistribute the tasks from a public works director onto the town manager.
“We’re getting too many management people, not enough workers,” he said. “I personally think that was a position that was created that didn’t need to be created.”
Denny suggested city administrators create a new organizational chart that would provide a better sense of what tasks each employee performs.
“You need to follow your chain of command, for good or bad,” he said. “We have competent people in place to manage, and we need to let them do that.”
Though she didn’t press the issue, acting Town Manager Rachel Christenson told the council she wasn’t sure the position should be eliminated and that she didn’t want to see employees wearing too many hats.
“Being in this position, now, I see different sides,” she said. “I can see the need in the future for having someone who ties all of our public works projects together.”
Among the tasks assigned to the position of public works director are fleet management, utilities management and building inspections.
“In my mind, a public works director would perform all of those tasks,” Christenson said.
But Councilman Shane Davis said he didn’t agree about the building inspections.
“I don’t necessarily see the public works director doing this,” he said. He added there are other ways to fulfill this function, such as having the builders pay for inspections.
