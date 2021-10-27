PENDLETON — Residents will see their trash and recycling bills climb a little after the Pendleton Town Council voted unanimously to approve a new four-year contract with Bestway.
The amount will increase from $12.74 per month to $14 for trash collection. Recycling will cost $7.43 per month.
Town Manager Scott Reske said the fees represent a weighted average spread over the projected population growth expected during the term of the contract.
“At the end of the four years, we lose a little money, so it equals out,” he said.
Council President Chet Babb said he had looked at the trash collection and recycling rates of surrounding communities.
“We’re at the very bottom — that a good thing — on this change,” he said.
The vote came as part of a special hearing called to conduct a revote on the local income tax increase originally approved by the council late last month because of questions about the legality of that initial vote. The increase again was approved unanimously.
In addition, to the rate increase, the town will return to picking up limbs, and heavy trash pickup will be scheduled once a month.
“That was an effort to keep the cost down to the public,” Reske said.
With the newer automated trucks not always fitting the town’s narrow alleys, he said, some residents also will be notified that their trash barrels will need to be placed at the curb on the main road. Those for whom this might present a hardship because of disability will be able to contact the town offices to make alternative arrangements on a case-by-case basis, Reske said.
“That’s the great thing about small town America. We make it happen,” said council member Robert Jones, expressing pride at the willingness to provide solutions.
Council member Shane Davis suggested that maybe high school students could take on those special cases since all students now are required to complete some community service.
