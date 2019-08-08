PENDLETON – Although the town of Pendleton implemented a nepotism policy in 2012, an employee in the street department is working with his father, the supervisor.
Several local residents and some members of the Pendleton Town Council are voicing concerns about the situation.
As required by the Indiana State Board of Accounts, the Pendleton Town Council implemented a nepotism policy that prohibits an employee from being a direct supervisor of a relative.
Hunter Barger was hired in 2016 to work for the street department. His father Jeff Barger is the public works director.
A complaint was filed with the Pendleton Town Council by local resident Sandi Butler in July raising several concerns pertaining to the hiring.
Butler said a decision on her complaint was made during an executive session and was never questioned by council members.
Butler received a reply from Jessica Smith, the town council president, on July 26 that stated Hunter Barger was hired by town manager Tim McClintick and that Barger’s father was not included in the hiring process and didn’t attend the interview.
“The claims of nepotism have been investigated by the Council and Mr. McClintick,” Smith wrote in her response. “While no evidence of nepotism was substantiated, the Council and Mr. McClintick acknowledge how this perception could exist, and Mr. McClintick has taken steps to further alleviate these concerns.”
Chet Babb, a member of the town council, said Tuesday he is concerned about the nepotism allegation raised by Butler.
“They have not been truthful,” he said of town officials. “Hunter (Barger) works for the street department and his father Jeff is over Public Works. They told us Tim (McClintick) oversees the street department.”
Babb said town administrators want the public and council members to believe that McClintick assigns Hunter Barger’s daily work duties.
Babb said that before signing the letter sent to Butler he told Jessica Smith, council president, he wanted to read it.
“After reading two paragraphs, I told Jessica I totally disagreed and wouldn’t sign the letter,” he said. “My name is on the letter, anyway.”
He said since the start of the year Pendleton has spent approximately $85,000 in legal costs to deal with employee issues.
Councilman Shane Davis said the concerns are being looked into that have been raised by residents and the town attorney is involved.
Pertaining to the letter sent to Butler, Davis said he sent a separate email to council members and Butler.
“I wanted everyone to know my thoughts about how I feel about the way things were done,” Davis said. “It was about how the council should conduct itself.
“We need to do our own investigation and not rely on other people,” he said of the town council.
McClintick did not respond to a request for comment by The Herald Bulletin.
Aaron Goen, a 23-year employee of the street department who recently quit his job, said McClintick described himself as being Hunter Barger’s direct supervisor.
“Five people have resigned from the Public Works Department because of the nepotism and the workplace environment,” he said.
Goen said the employees had 116 years of experience with the town of Pendleton.
Jodie Woods, general counsel for the Indiana Association of Cities and Towns, said previously that direct line of supervision is the guideline.
“The Indiana State Board of Accounts position is that there is not a violation if the relative doesn’t directly report to his relative,” she said. “This is an area that the courts have not spoken on. It’s a gray area.”
Indiana’s ethics law states that an “individual employed in an agency may not hire a relative” or have a relative in their “direct line of supervision.”'
