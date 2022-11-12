PENDLETON — As swirling snow flurries intensified along State Street on Saturday morning, Mrs. Claus looked out the bay window at the front of Gallery 119 and described the scene succinctly.
“This feels like Christmas,” she said with a smile.
The town’s unofficial kickoff to the holiday season took place with weather appropriate for the occasion as thousands of people shrugged off below-freezing temperatures and steady snowfall throughout the day. They braved the elements to enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, craft booths, bounce houses, vendors, a parade featuring Santa’s arrival, and the lighting of the town’s official Christmas tree.
“It’s Christmas in Pendleton, and you can never have Christmas too early,” Kaitlyn Dalton said as she watched her children, Marley and Luna, greet Frosty the Snowman.
It was the Daltons’ first time attending the event, and Kaitlyn said the outing was special, in part, because of the opportunity to make memories together as a family.
“We’re going to get Santa hats,” she said. “Of course Santa Claus is supposed to be here, so they’re excited about that.”
One of the day’s signature events happened at Pendleton Town Hall, where candidates for the snow queen’s court gathered with their families to see who would be crowned this year’s queen. As part of the selection process, candidates submitted essays summarizing their community service efforts over the past year.
“We had a lot of girls who had done a lot of community work,” said Jennifer Delk, a former snow queen who with her mother, MeLita, helped coordinate the program and judge the essays. “I enjoy being helpful with the community and everything, and I hope that will be passed down to the girls as well.”
This year’s winner was Sara Wilson, a 17-year-old junior at Pendleton Heights High School. After coming up short a year ago, Wilson decided to redouble her efforts to find more volunteer opportunities in the community.
She donated stuffed animals to Turn Away No Longer, a local nonprofit that assists children entering the foster care system. She volunteered at a local animal shelter. She also recently cut her hair — 15 inches’ worth — and donated it to Children With Hair Loss, a Michigan-based nonprofit that provides human hair replacements at no cost to children and young adults facing medically-related hair loss.
“I felt like I need to put myself out there more and do more, and help other people,” Wilson said.
Organizers said the annual contest is about more than simply selecting a deserving young lady to don a crown and ride in the queen’s car during the Christmas in Pendleton Parade later in the day. It should also serve as a reminder to people that serving others and making life better for those around them is at the heart of the holiday season.
“It’s part of helping a child grow and learn and become a well-rounded individual,” said MeLita Delk, the snow queen program coordinator.
“You want to help your child be involved in academics and in sports and also learning to love and be kind and care for others. Even if that’s just smiling back at a lunch lady or donating your hair or helping the elderly at a nursing home — those things help them grow and become well-rounded adults as well.”
Later in the morning, the crowd at Gallery 119 had swollen considerably, with the line to visit with Santa stretching nearly out of the gallery’s main showroom. Stations allowing children to have their faces painted, decorate their own Christmas tree ornaments and even do a little early shopping for themselves bustled with activity.
The setting was one many adults were content to take in, knowing that memories were being made before their eyes.
“We try to do this event every year,” said Joni Johnson, a Frankton resident who brought her grandchildren, Maxwell and Augie Johnson-Nichols from Indianapolis to visit Santa. “It’s that small town, community feeling…it’s just very original — very much part of the Christmas spirit.”