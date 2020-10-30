ANDERSON – A Pendleton teenager has been charged as an adult in a rape that happened on Labor Day weekend.
Quinland Blackstone, 16, turned himself in at the Madison County Detention Center Thursday and was charged with Level 3 felony rape.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Madison County Sheriff’s Department officer Tom Naselroad, the incident took place on Sept. 7 near the Summerlake housing addition.
The 15-year-old girl said during a Kids Talk interview that she and Blackstone were friends and that they were walking to a lake in the neighborhood and holding hands when Blackstone began to hold her tightly around the waist.
They reportedly walked to a wooded area where Blackstone allegedly pulled off her shirt and bra and she was able to get her shirt back on.
She attempted to walk away but Blackstone grabbed her wrist and pulled her toward him, according to the affidavit. The girl said Blackstone performed several sex acts as she told him to stop.
After the incident, according to the affidavit, the girl walked home alone.
The court documents state that Naselroad contacted Blackstone’s attorney Richard Tardy. Tardy said his client declined to make a statement.
