PENDLETON – The Pendleton Town Council on Thursday voted unanimously in favor of several projects to be funded by a $1 million surplus from the 2018 fire station bond.
That includes $450,000 for a city-owned parking lot, $40,000 for speed tables to increase safety at the crosswalks to Pendleton Elementary School and $300,000 to replace 15 blocks of sidewalk, all projects previously discussed at the September council meeting. The project also will include funding for the repair of drains at the fire station and stormwater mapping.
“Your team has done a very good job of putting together a package that will be impactful,” said council member Jessica Bastin.
Director of Public Works Jeff Barger said the parking lot project now includes some stormwater improvements. He pushed for the council to approve the expenditures so the parking lot project could be put to bid and possibly completed by December to beat the winter weather.
“We increased the scope over what we talked about,” he said. “We decided to put both projects together and get maybe more of a competitive bid.”
Though no specific talks have taken place yet about the project, Barger said he was confident officials at South Madison Community Schools would be willing to allocate some funding toward the crosswalks at the school.
“We definitely see the value of keeping the schools where they are in town,” he said.
Council member Chet Babb approved of the sidewalk project. He also stressed the bond money could be used only for infrastructure projects and could not be used for town employee salaries.
“When younger people say they can’t even jog on our sidewalks, we need to listen,” he said.
However, Babb expressed some concerns about the planting of new trees after the new sidewalks are installed. Much of the need for new sidewalks, he said, is because of trees planted in the past.
“All the sidewalk unevenness is because of the roots,” he said. “We need to investigate it and put the right trees in.”
However, Barger said almost anything planted has the potential to heave the sidewalks. Another issue for many trees, Barger said, is that the limestone bed for the around sidewalks tends to be shallow.
“There are certain things you can do to steer the roots downward, not outward,” he said. “The tree roots have nowhere else but to go to the side.”
Rachel Christenson, the town’s assistant planning director, said the replacement of sidewalks at some point always should be expected because they aren’t necessarily intended to last 100 years. However, she said, there are recommended areas to plant and recommended types of trees that are less problematic.
“We’re trying to be smarter about the way we plant trees,” she said. “They have a lifetime.”
