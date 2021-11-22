ANDERSON — This year, Pendleton resident Bonny Clark received the highest honor that can be bestowed by the governor of Indiana, the Sagamore of the Wabash award.
“There are so many people that do so many things and to be recognized for what you love to do, its great,” Clark said. “It’s very rewarding and also inspiring because it has motivated me to step up a little bit more.”
Jeffry Young, who received the Sagamore of the Wabash award in 2014, nominated Clark for this award for her outstanding service work.
The two met about 15 to 20 years ago through the Exchange Club, which is a service club that helps people make a difference in their community.
In his nomination letter, Young wrote that Clark “does not serve her community to receive accolades. She serves to inspire, support and implement programs only to make our communities a better place to live.”
“If she has a program that she wants to put on, she goes above and beyond almost every time,” Young said. “She has done so much to give back to her community and that’s the basis of why the governor gives such an award.”
One of Clark’s favorite events that she helped plan is Children’s Magical Christmas. Due to COVID-19, the event has not been able to occur, but Clark has already started working on next year’s event.
“We hosted 350 kids and parents for a breakfast with Santa event. Not a great, huge money maker because we made it very affordable,” Clark said. “We still were able to give between $2,000 and $3,000 every year for our Family Resource Center.”
Clark served as the Indiana district President of the Exchange Club twice, first in 2011 and again in 2016.
Clark is a member of the Noon Exchange Club of Anderson and the Exchange Club of Hamilton County. She is currently serving as the District Membership Chairwoman and is a Division Director, overseeing four clubs. Within the Anderson club, Clark serves as a Board Member and in the Hamilton club, she serves as Club Secretary.
Aside from the Exchange Clubs, Clark is a member of the Victoria Guild.
For all the organization she works with, Clark enjoys making the newsletters and flyers for events.
"I love doing that, it's me. It's probably one of the fun areas," Clark said. "I just like to be involved."
In addition to being awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash, Clark has received numerous other awards, including the 2020 Exchange Club Advocate of the Year by Veterans Matter.
