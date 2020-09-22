NOBLESVILLE — A Pendleton woman and a Richmond man have been arrested and charged with the murder of David Fouts, whose body was found in a ditch in Noblesville on April 24.
The Indianapolis Star reported that Katrina Fouts, 54, and Terry Hopkins, 64, have been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and failure to report a corpse.
Katrina Fouts is also facing a charge of false informing.
The Star reported that Hopkins is a former Richmond police officer with more than three decades in law enforcement.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
