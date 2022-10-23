ANDERSON — A Pendleton woman is being detained in Florida on a kidnapping charge awaiting extradition back to Madison County.
Madison County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 7800 block of South Rosebud Drive in Pendleton to take a report of a missing child Thursday, according to Maj. Joey Cole.
The complainant, who is the father of the missing 3-year-old child, told officers the child’s mother, Ashley Laing, had not given him the child and was in violation of a recent child custody order providing him with full custody.
The child custody order was issued in Madison County Circuit Court Division 3 on Tuesday. The father suspected Laing left the state with the child in her red 2018 Chevy Cruze.
On Friday, sheriff’s detectives were able to track Laing to a motel in Clearwater, Florida. With the assistance of the Clearwater Police Department, she was taken into custody. The young child was found unharmed.
The child’s father will be traveling to Clearwater to take custody of the child.
Laing, 37, will be held by Florida authorities awaiting extradition to Madison County on felony charges of kidnapping and interference with custody.