LAPEL — A Pendleton woman was taken to the hospital after suffering a leg injury in a two-car crash Thursday afternoon.
According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, Christina M. Bruns, 56, was injured about 5 p.m. when her 2011 Honda Civic collided with a 2017 Chevy Equinox driven by Jessica M. Swisher, 39, of Frankton.
Bruns was southbound on South County Road 600 West when she attempted to turn left into the driveway of a home in the 2200 block and drove into the path of Swisher, who was northbound on 600 West, the sheriff said.
Swisher was treated for a small facial cut at the scene, according to Mellinger, who reported no other occupants of the two cars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.