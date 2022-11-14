LOGO21 TRAFFIC ACCIDENT.jpg

ANDERSON – A 82-year-old Pendleton woman suffered serious injuries in a two-car accident Saturday.

Jeanine Kimm was transported to Community Hospital Anderson with a fractured sternum, vertebrae and complained of pain following the 2:39 p.m. accident.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, a car driven by Collin Newman, 16, Pendleton, was traveling north on County Road 100 West when he lost control on the I-69 overpass after hitting slush.

Newman’s vehicle crossed the center line and struck a car being driven by Jeanine Kimm's sister Mary Kimm, 91, Anderson, head-on.

Mary Kimm was transported to Community Hospital Anderson complaining of pain to her chest, side and right foot.

Newman complained of knee pain, but refused treatment. A passenger, Madison Sexton, 18, Anderson, also refused treatment.

Senior Reporter covering Anderson and Madison County government, politics and auto racing for The Herald Bulletin. Has been working as a journalist in central Indiana since 1977.