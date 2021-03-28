ANDERSON — Paintball enthusiasts enjoyed sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s at White River Paintball's "Operation: Okinawa" on Saturday.
"It's one of those the moon and the stars lined up, meaning the weather's perfect, people want to get outdoors, they've received their stimulus checks and their putting that money back into the economy, and they're spending it here in Anderson, Indiana," said Todd Harmeson, general manager at White River Paintball.
Scenarios go on for two days and this one pitted the Japanese Army against the Allies. Red and blue armbands identified each team. Both teams have a set of objectives that they earn points for completing.
At the end, the team with the most points wins. Both teams have a command structure, and teamwork and communication are a key part, said members of the Hamilton South Eastern paint ball club.
"More call-outs and communication," said club member Clay Sunderman.
"So you don't accidentally shoot your own people," added teammate Trevor Bard.
"It was pretty fun," Bard said of the morning's action.
The crowd Saturday was the largest to ever show up for a spring scenario, and included players from Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan and Pennsylvania, Harmeson said.
White River Paintball holds three scenario events each year in March, July and November.
The next scenario, "Beaches of Normandy," is scheduled for July 16-18.
