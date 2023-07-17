ANDERSON — A person of interest in the June 27 death of Timothy Kates has been taken into custody and is being held in the Madison County jail.
On Sunday, following a traffic stop, Muncie police took Roger Rodriguez Jr., 38, into custody on unrelated warrants. Future charges are pending from the Madison County Prosecutor's Office.
Detectives are searching for another person of interest, Demarcus S. Davis, 30, concerning the death of Kates.
Anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts of Davis can call 911 or contact Detective Travis Thompson at (765) 648-6723. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477). Demarcus S.
According to police, Davis is considered armed and dangerous and has several unrelated active felony warrants.
Kates was found dead inside a residence in the 1000 block of West 13th Street in Anderson after police responded to a report of a deceased male in at that location.
The Criminal Investigations Division collected evidence and spoke to several witnesses at the scene.