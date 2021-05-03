ANDERSON — Lydia Hains laughed with Rena Elsworth while the two filled Hains’ car with discounted dog and cat food from Mitzy’s Morsels Pet Food Pantry.
“The proceeds go to a really good cause,” Hains said. “I love the store, too. They have all kinds of new things at good prices.”
Hains was referring to Mitzy’s Thrift Shop, 3205 W. 25th St., a companion of the pet food pantry. The thrift shop recently received a large donation of merchandise and glassware from an antique store in Alexandria that had closed.
The pet food pantry and thrift store, as well as The Spay and Neuter Assistance Program, were established by Ambassadors for God’s Creatures, a 501©3 nonprofit.
Susan Blake, founder and executive director of the organization, said the antique store donation amounted to about $20,000 worth of inventory.
“We have antiques and all kinds of furniture people have donated,” said Elsworth, a Mitzy’s volunteer.
She was pulling a metal cart back and forth from the pet pantry to the parking lot, helping people load the food into their vehicles.
In April, Mitzy’s Morsels celebrated two years of service to the community. The pantry offers free and discounted pet food to families in Madison County. In September, Mitzy’s opened a satellite facility at Common Market, 900 West Eighth St., Muncie.
“This store is what sustains us,” Blake said.
Since 2019, the pet pantry has distributed 113,837 pounds of pet food to 921 customers, helping to feed 1,202 dogs, 1,379 domestic cats and 820 feral cats.
Vouchers for low-income families in Madison and Delaware counties can be purchased to help people spay or neuter their pets, according to Blake.
The pantry and thrift store are open the first and third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 1 to 5 p.m. on the Friday that falls before those Saturdays.
Ambassadors for God’s Creatures’ mission is to reduce pet overpopulation. The organization receives no funding from local, state or federal government. The charity is supported solely through private donations, grants, store revenue and fundraising efforts.
To make a donation to Ambassadors for God’s Creatures, send a check to PO Box 31, Pendleton, IN 46064. Donations, which are tax deductible, can also be made through the Ambassadors Facebook Page, or through PayPal, at ambassadorsforgodscreatures@yahoo.com.
