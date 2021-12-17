ANDERSON — Longtime Union Township Trustee J. Michael Phillips passed away unexpectedly Tuesday.
Phillips, 65, served as trustee of Union Township for almost three decades, according to Debbie Dunham, Chesterfield clerk-treasurer.
“He’ll be remembered for his passion for Union Township,” Dunham said.
She said Phillips was an advocate for the fire territory created between Union Township and the town of Chesterfield.
The Chesterfield and Union Township fire departments merged in 1992 and this year added Richland Township to the fire territory.
“He was a big advocate for public safety,” Chesterfield Fire Chief Jamey Burrows said. “He was instrumental in everything we have today as a department.”
Burrows said Phillips served as a former member of the fire department as an EMT and continued to work in the profession for a number of years and at local hospitals.
He said Phillips helped the department build the new fire station in Chesterfield and was instrumental in all the equipment purchased over the years.
“There was not a larger figure in what we have today as a department,” Burrows said.
“He loved the community,” he said of Phillips. “He cared about Chesterfield and Union Township and worked to provide the best for the citizens.”
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, said there will be a caucus of the Union Township precinct people within the next 30 days to elect someone to complete Phillips’ term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2022.
Anyone interested in the position should contact Willis at 765-643-4871.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.