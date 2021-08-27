ANDERSON – Watching the humanitarian crisis unfold over the past couple of weeks at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, John S. Pistole hesitates to second-guess those who run the facility.
Thousands of American civilian contractors and diplomats as well as Afghan allies have flocked to the airport hoping to catch one of the evacuation flights out of the troubled Middle Eastern nation before Tuesday’s final military withdrawal by the United States. That has left U.S. and Afghan officials trying to figure out how to house and feed those waiting to depart.
“Airports aren’t equipped to handle humanitarian crises. They’re designed for transit and not for residence,” said Pistole, who from 2010 to 2014 served as administrator of the U.S. Transportation Security Administration. In that role, he oversaw the security of the nation’s 450 public airports and hundreds of private airfields.
He now serves as president of Anderson University, where he has beefed up homeland and cybersecurity majors based on his field experience.
The crush to get out of the country resulted in the deaths Thursday of 13 U.S. troops and at least 60 Afghans in a bombing attack claimed by Islamic State.
Though he also served as deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and has traveled the globe in that capacity, Pistole said he has never been through the airport in Kabul. However, airports worldwide must meet international safety standards and protocols in order for consumer carriers to land there, he said.
Multiple layers of security were added at U.S. airports after the Islamic terrorist group al Qaeda orchestrated attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 that brought down New York City’s World Trade Center using hijacked airplanes. That has included what Pistole admitted are increasingly invasive body and luggage searches, reinforced cockpit doors on planes and the placement of U.S. marshals around airports and on flights.
“There are these layers of security that reduce but don’t eliminate the possibility that something bad may happen,” he said. “One of the key things is to make sure there is not a single point of failure.”
Pistole said he’s not certain whether a different withdrawal plan or earlier execution could have prevented Thursday’s tragedy.
“You are going to be roundly criticized by some no matter what,” he said.
