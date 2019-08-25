ANDERSON — The incoming director of National Intelligence needs to remain as apolitical as possible following the departure of Dan Coats, which may be something of a challenge given the current political climate, said Anderson University President John Pistole.
The former Indiana senator stepped down Aug. 15 after two years as director of the agency established following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks to coordinate and oversee the nation’s 17 intelligence organizations. He was the nation’s fifth director of National Intelligence.
Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, considered a loyalist of President Donald J. Trump, has been nominated for the post.
“The process has been politicized,” Pistole said in an interview Thursday with The Herald Bulletin. “One of the important things about intelligence is its predictability and reliability that our allies depend on. If you’re changing policies or leadership, you’re causing uncertainty.”
Those allies also can be important to the gathering of information, and that uncertainty, Pistole said, may make them reluctant to share information.
The former deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation was one of 15 people to serve about two years on the former Republican senator from Indiana’s Senior Advisory Group.
Coats was vocal about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, often putting him at odds with Trump.
The current emphasis on building a wall along the nation’s southern border to prevent migrants from South and Central America from coming into the United States is misplaced, Pistole said. They don’t present a national security threat, he said.
An unsecured border also does not present a threat from terrorists from the Middle East who might come through Mexico to gain entry to the U.S., as some have speculated, Pistole said.
The real national security threats, he said, are rogue nations, potential cyberthreats against U.S. infrastructure, such as electrical grids, and economic threats and trade wars.
The two nations with the most sophistication when it comes to cyberthreats are Russia and China, said Pistole, who maintains his security clearances.
“There are others that have the capability, but they aren’t as secure or developed,” he said.
