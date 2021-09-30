Anderson University President John S. Pistole testified Wednesday before a congressional committee assessing the Transportation Safety Administration’s operations 20 years after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
He joined TSA Administrator David Pekoske and two other former administrators, Peter V. Neffenger and J.M. Loy, in providing nearly three hours of testimony at the virtual hearing of the Congressional Committee on Homeland Security. The administrator is the highest leadership post at the agency.
“It’s an honor to be asked to testify before Congress as members assess the 20-year history of TSA and its effectiveness in preventing terrorist attacks,” Pistole said in a prepared statement. “As the longest-serving administrator in TSA’s history, I’m hoping to provide some context and clarity on the issues being discussed.”
A graduate of AU and Indiana University’s McKinney School of Law, Pistole, 65, was nominated by then-President Barack Obama and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as TSA administrator from June 25, 2010 to Dec. 31, 2014.
Months after taking over the TSA post, Pistole defended for the first of many times the agency’s new extensive pat-down procedures and Advanced Imaging Technology, considered by many to be invasive and uncomfortable. He has said the measures were necessary as deterrents to terrorists.
A former deputy director of the FBI under President George W. Bush, Pistole has experience testifying before congressional committees and commissions, most notably three times before the 9/11 Commission.
As part of his testimony Wednesday, Pistole backed the continued broad support of the TSA administrator. He used as an example the personal experience of a foiled 2010 plot to send two toner cartridge bombs from Sanaa, Yemen, to Chicago.
“I was able to issue emergency amendments, which literally barred any and all cargo being shipped from Yemen to the U.S.,” he said. “Now there are a number of ramifications, unintended consequences of that action, but that kept future bombs from being shipped to the U.S.”
Pistole also encouraged the committee to support the TSA workforce, especially those on the frontline.
“Better pay is a key issue, and I am heartened by some of the efforts being made to improve the pay, but that means moving the workforce to the GS pay system under Title V or other initiatives,” he said. The federal government’s General Schedule classification provides a predetermined pay scale and leave schedule, depending on geography, grade from 1 to 15 and step from 1 to 10.
Pistole also supported innovation.
“We know that innovation doesn’t happen in a vacuum.”
That, Pistole said, means investment in key technologies and development and maintenance of partnerships with the private sector so they have the incentive to do the research and development that will lead to the next generation of technology.
“Terrorists are innovative and determined,” he said. “So must we be.”
