ANDERSON — The furor over President Donald Trump’s July phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has led House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to launch a formal impeachment inquiry, but Anderson University President John Pistole is uncertain about whether any critical intelligence was actually compromised on the call.
Pistole, a former deputy director of the FBI, said even if Trump broke no laws by allegedly pressuring Zelensky to answer why his country’s lead prosecutor had halted an investigation into business dealings in that country by former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, the optics are potentially disastrous for Trump.
“I don’t know what the statute is offhand, but it sounds like that should be something that is illegal,” Pistole said after addressing about 100 people at the Madison County Chamber’s Wake Up! Breakfast on Thursday morning at St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital. “But whether it’s illegal or not, is that who we want to be known as, as a country based on a rule of laws and democracy, that a person might trade hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign aid to — basically a quid pro quo of, OK, I will release this money if you get this information about a political opponent? That’s just not who we are.”
The release Thursday of a redacted version of a complaint from an intelligence community whistleblower concerning the call added to the controversy. Pistole noted that the Senate unanimously passed a non-binding resolution demanding that the complaint be turned over congressional intelligence committees. He added that sentiment for beginning impeachment proceedings has been growing in the House for several months.
“It seems like there was some momentum building in the House that this incident with the Ukrainian president, the information about that served as a tipping point to say, OK, enough’s enough. Let’s launch a formal inquiry and see what happens,” he said.
Ultimately, however, with Republicans in control of the Senate — where an actual trial would take place if articles of impeachment are passed by the House — Pistole believes the effort will prove futile.
“Each member of Congress is elected, whether for two years or for six years,” he said. “I think it comes down to their political calculus of, what’s the best way to go here? What’s unknown is the political calculus of however this works out, is that a benefit for the president or is it a benefit for Congress? I think part of that just depends on what information is obtained.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.