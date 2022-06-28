ANDERSON — The planned construction of a “spec” building at the Flagship Center has been continued.
Peterson Property Group, Kamaldeep Singh and Kimley-Horn & Associates group were planning to construct a 189,000 spec building at a cost of $14 million for a potential warehouse or light industrial operation.
An email sent from Kimley-Horn to Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, indicated the project is on hold.
The concern was the rail spur to the Nestlé plant and the potential blocking of the driveway to the 44-acre site, located in the 3500 to 4000 block of Accelerator Drive across from the GTI building.
The Anderson Plan Commission on Tuesday voted to continue the request for the primary plat approval.
In other business:
The Plan Commission voted not to make a recommendation on the request of Melinda Williams to rezone property at 2405 W. 22nd St. for use as a day care.
The Plan Commission voted 4-3 to approve the rezoning, but it didn’t receive the necessary five votes. The staff recommended approval of the request.
The request will be considered by the Anderson City Council at its July 14 meeting.
Williams said the plan was to open a day care for up to 15 children from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. She said her family, including four children, will continue to reside at the 1,900-square-foot residence.
Williams said four people would work at the day care for children up to age 13.
She said the state will make the final decision through the licensing process.
Several Plan Commission members expressed concerns about how many children would be at the day care.
“My biggest concern is the wide age range,” said Jennifer Culp, a member of the Plan Commission. “I want to check with some other day care operations that operate out of a residence.”