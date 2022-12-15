ANDERSON — The Anderson Plan Commission denied a request for a preliminary plat for development of 8.7 acres on property near the intersection of 53rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The Plan Commission voted 4-3 Tuesday to approve the request but didn’t have the necessary five votes for passage.
Scott Axline is proposing to develop seven lots on the property for commercial and retail development. A preliminary plat is an initial, approximate drawing that shows where streets, lots and other items would be.
David Eicks, a member of the Plan Commission, voted no on the request after raising concerns about access to the West 53rd Street Parkway from the property.
“That’s a dangerous intersection,” Eicks said of the area that merges into 53rd Street just to the east of the planned development.
The Anderson Municipal Development Department recommended approval of the primary plat request.
Greg Spencer, president of the Plan Commission, said there would have to be cross access between the seven lots to eliminate seven entrances on the adjoining streets.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said no development could be constructed on the property until second and final plats were approved.
“Those concerns could be addressed before any development takes place,” he said.
The Plan Commission voted to approve the rezoning of Aqua Marine, 115 Alexandria Pike, at the request of owner Ron Hasten.
Hasten originally requested a business zoning that would have allowed outside storage. The approved rezoning doesn’t allow that.
Stires said the business has been a lawful noncomforming use since the 1960s. That means it’s been a continuous, lawful use of land before adoption of a zoning ordinance, revision, amendment or variance.
Stires said Haston originally requested a zoning change that would have allowed other businesses to locate on the property with a special exception, including a liquor store, nightclub, private club, truck terminal and outside storage.
Haston said he is retiring and wants to see the property maintained as a marina.
“I met with a buyer this week, and there are two other potential buyers that operate marinas in Indianapolis,” he said. “They’re waiting on the rezoning.”