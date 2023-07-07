ANDERSON — The Anderson Plan Commission will consider a rezoning request that will eventually bring jobs to Anderson.
The Plan Commission meets on July 25 to consider a primary plat at the former Guide parking lot on Raible Avenue and to rezone 252 acres on Park Road.
Madison County Economic Development, Blue Grass Farms and eight property owners are seeking to rezone the acreage from residential and industrial zoning to Industrial 2 zoning.
The property is located on the west side of Park Road between 53rd and 67th streets.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the rezoning is being requested for several potential projects.
He said the city is in discussions with one development group that would not use the entire 252 acres.
“This helps us prepare for hundreds of millions of dollars in future development,” Winkler said. “We have several potential opportunities.”
Winkler said the rezoning helps to capitalize the investments made by the city to run city services to the area along Park Road.
Rob Sparks with the county’s economic development corporation said the rezoning is laying groundwork for future development.
“This matches the zoning with what is across Park Road,” he said. "The Industrial 3 zoning has some limitations that the new zoning doesn’t have.
“There is a lot of infrastructure in the area,” Sparks said. “This is preparing the area for an opportunity that comes along in the future.”
He said work will be done to prepare the site and will include environmental studies of the area.
“We’re preparing it for projects,” Sparks said. “We have been shopping the area with potential developers. We’re laying the groundwork.”
The Plan Commission will consider a primary plat request for the FITT industrial subdivision between the 3000 and 3100 block of Raible Avenue.
The request has been submitted by Matt Franklin and Levin Porter Associates and the site is expected to be used for a foreign company to locate in Anderson.
The Plan Commission will also consider a request by Wigwam Holdings for a primary plat for the planned Home Court at the Wigwam apartment complex.
BWI through its new company, Building and Impacting Communities Inc., plans to build a $12.9 million building on property to the southeast of the historic Wigwam complex.
The project was awarded $1.2 million in tax credits and $750,000 in development funds by the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority over 10 years.
The plan is to construct an L-shaped building with 20 one-bedroom and 24 two-bedroom apartments.
BWI opened the 44-unit Fieldhouse Apartments at a cost of $12.2 million in 2019 and the 130-unit Sweet Galilee, a $23.5 million complex, in 2022.