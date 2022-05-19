ANDERSON — By the end of July the residents of the Anderson Scholar House program will have a playground for their children.
The playground was made possible through a $50,000 grant from the PNC Foundation during a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday.
JobSource obtained a 12-apartment complex from Anderson University to house single parents and their children.
The first four units will be completed in July and the remaining eight units will be renovated by the end of the year.
The playground was designed by JobSource employee Becky Norris during an in-house competition among staff members.
“I’m on the verge of tears,” Norris said. “It has come a long way in a short period of time.”
Once the playground equipment is installed, Norris said she will play on it.
Chip Wood works for the PNC Foundation which is based in Pittsburgh but he serves the local market.
“We’ve helped JobSource with a couple of different projects, this is the second one,” he said. “One of our main focuses is on early ed (education) and with the two generational approach here with the Scholar House is a perfect fit.
“What their doing with the playground and Scholar House is just phenomenal,” Wood said. “This is one of the bigger grants we’ve done.”
He said the Louisville-based Family Scholar House has a great reputation with the PNC Foundation.
“It’s a great model,” Wood said of the Family Scholar House concept.
Doug Eckerty, executive director of JobSource, said this preparing for construction of the playground is a big step for the local program.
“PNC stepped up right away,” he said. “This is a big deal for us. PNC is a great partner for us.”
Officials with JobSource in February 2021 visited the Family Scholar House program in Louisville that assists single parents obtain a post-secondary education.
The local program is based on the Kentucky model of providing affordable housing and child care while the participant obtains an education.