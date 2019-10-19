PENDLETON – A man is dead and authorities say his longtime friend is accused of killing him.
Austin James Frawley, 25, 2600 block of Cherry Court, of Anderson, has been arrested on suspicion of killing Michael C. Beard, 33, of Pendleton.
Pendleton Detective Scott Bertram said his department was dispatched to a mobile home area on West Water around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. He said Beard’s girlfriend came home and found Beard in a bed unconscious and not breathing.
Bertram said Beard was bleeding from a wound to his head when he was found.
“Between ourselves and the Madison County Coroner’s Office, we determined it was a homicide,” Bertram said.
With additional evidence and through interviews, investigators were able to establish Frawley as the suspect in Beard’s death.
Frawley was apprehended in Anderson and, after talking with authorities he was charged with murder, Bertram said. An autopsy is scheduled to take place in Fort Wayne, he said.
“They were friends,” Bertram said. “Long-term friends.”
