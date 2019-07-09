Police: Anderson man accused of trying to buy guns despite armed robbery conviction

ANDERSON — State police arrested an Anderson man on a warrant for allegedly lying about a prior felony conviction while trying to buy guns from a local pawn store.
John Albert Wilson Jr., 41, is charged with Level 4 felony unlawful possession of a firearm of a serious violent felon and Level 6 felony false statement on criminal history information form.
On Saturday, the Federal Bureau of Investigations reported to the Indiana Fusion Center that Wilson attempted to buy two long guns from E-Z Pawn, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Ronald A. Shoemaker, an Indiana State Police detective.
Wilson allegedly falsified a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives form when he stated he had never been convicted of a felony when attempting to purchase the guns on June 5, according to the affidavit. He has a prior conviction for an armed robbery and was sentenced to 10 years with four years suspended, according to Shoemaker.
The detective questioned Wilson who said he had pawned two guns at E-Z Pawn for $200 and his father insisted he get the guns back, according to the affidavit. The pawn store denied the transaction.
Wilson told Shoemaker he had a previous felony conviction, but was unable to explain why he had not indicated he had such a conviction on the ATF form, according to the affidavit.
“Mr. Wilson was advised that as a convicted felon he could not own or possess any firearm,” Shoemaker said in his affidavit.
