Police: Anderson man dropped stolen clothing in alley

ANDERSON — A trail of children's clothing helped police officers track down a man who is suspected of stealing more than $1,900 in property.
Terry A. Benefiel, 23, of Anderson, is charged with Level 4 felony burglary of a dwelling and Level 6 felony theft where value of property is between $750 and $50,000.
Kyle Harless contacted police around 5:45 a.m. July 10 to report that his home was burglarized, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Trent Chamberlin of the Anderson Police Department.
A back door to his home had been pried open and a number of items were removed including a red mini-bike, hand tools, a blue Kobalt tool bag, children's clothing and a new Mastercraft carburetor, according to the affidavit.
Harless told police the mother of his child, Laci Tilson, was recently at the residence and some of the missing children's clothing was found scattered in the alley toward were Tilson was now living, which was about two blocks away.
When officers went to the residence, they spoke with several people living at the home, including Benefiel and Tilson, according to the affidavit.
Tilson said she was sleeping when the burglary occurred, but she alleged that Benefiel was stealing things to support a drug habit, according to the affidavit.
Another woman in the home said Benefiel was talking about stealing items the previous night and then left the home around 1 a.m. and returned shortly before the police arrived, according to the affidavit. She said Benefiel told her he hid several items in the alley.
During a search of the area and home, police located some of the items Harless reported missing, according to the affidavit.
Benefiel later admitted to police he entered the home and took the items, according to the affidavit.
"The tool bag was not located," Chamberlin wrote in the affidavit.
