ANDERSON — A woman injured during a gas station shooting Tuesday has been charged with using a golf club as a deadly weapon.
The shooter was not charged.
Angela M. Throgmorton, 49, was arrested on suspicion of Level 6 felony criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief.
Anderson police responded to the report of a shooting at the GetGo, 2500 Broadway, around 10:44 p.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause by Clifford Cole of the Anderson Police Department.
Officers discovered Throgmorton with an injury to her calf and arm after Steven M. Bucci, 68, reportedly fired a gun into the ground. The bullet or pieces of pavement from the round flew up and hit her, according to the affidavit.
A witness told police she was getting gas when she saw Throgmorton pull up to a truck with Bucci and a woman police later identified as Jennifer Lee, 37, inside. She said Throgmorton started yelling at the couple who remained inside the truck until Throgmorton removed a golf club from her vehicle and started hitting Bucci’s truck.
The woman said Bucci got out of the truck and Throgmorton lunged at him with the club in her hand “as if to hit him with it," according to the affidavit. Throgmorton missed and that is when Bucci fired a gun into the ground.
Throgmorton told police she was in a relationship with Lee and Lee had ended a relationship with Bucci three months ago, according to the affidavit. She said Lee was at the GetGo and she and Bucci arrived at the same time.
She said she began to argue with Lee about Bucci when he allegedly threatened to kill her and pointed a handgun at her, according to the affidavit. Throgmorton told police she got the golf club and hit his truck and was going to strike Bucci to protect herself when he shot his gun.
Lee and Bucci both told officers similar stories as the witness saying they were at the convenience store together when Throgmorton pulled up, according to the affidavit. Lee told officers Throgmorton was the aggressor.
“From the interviews it is apparent that Throgmorton knowingly and intentionally used the golf club to damage Bucci’s truck and did swing at him and lunge at him in an attempt to strike Bucci with the club, possibly causing a substantial risk of bodily injury to Bucci,” Cole wrote in his affidavit.
