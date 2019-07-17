Police: Child found inside vehicle after left alone for two hours

ANDERSON — A small child was allegedly left inside a vehicle parked on Community Hospital property for almost two hours Tuesday while his mother was interviewed by the Department of Children Services and a social worker.
The child was found in the unlocked vehicle with all the windows rolled up and he was “extremely wet from sweating inside the vehicle” as temperatures hovered around 86 degrees.
Jennifer K. Ost, 27, of Milroy is charged with Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent defendant, places dependent in situation that endangers the dependent.
Ost gave birth to a baby boy on Friday at Decatur County Memorial Hospital and signed the infant out against medical advice, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Assistant Chief James Robertson with Community Hospital Police Department.
An interview with an employee of the Department of Children Services and a social worker was arranged to take place with Ost when she brought the child in for a doctor’s appointment on Tuesday, according to the affidavit.
Ost had parked her car in the parking lot of 1629 Medical Arts Blvd. in Anderson and went inside with the newborn at 2:40 p.m. where she was interviewed for about two hours, according to the affidavit.
Around 4:30 p.m., the hospital’s police department received a call about a “small child” in the parking lot, according to the affidavit. An officer found the child climbing back and forth in the vehicle as he watched a movie on a cell phone.
The officer asked the child for his name, but the child did not reply. He took the child inside where he supplied the name the vehicle was registered in and was able to determine the child was with Ost.
Ost said she left the child in the car because he did not want to go in for the appointment with her, according to the affidavit.
The child was examined by a doctor because he was sweating heavily from being inside the car, according to the affidavit.
Both children were taken into the care of DCS, according to the affidavit. The small child was taken by Madison County DCS and the infant by Decatur County DCS.
