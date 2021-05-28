ANDERSON — Anderson police are searching for a bank robber.
Officers were dispatched to the Old National Bank, 219 S. Scatterfield Road, after a man entered the bank at 3:19 p.m. and demanded money.
The man was described to authorities as being tall, Black, and wearing a dark-colored hoodie with black pants that had bright yellow stripes. He was also wearing a face mask.
According to a press release from the Anderson Police Department, the man approached a bank teller and handed the teller a note demanding cash.
“Witnesses told police no weapon was displayed during the robbery and there were no reported injuries,” according to the press release.
With the assistance of K9 units, police searched an area where the man was last seen walking, but the robbery remains under investigation and no arrests were made, according to the press release.
Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.
