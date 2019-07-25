ANDERSON — Bonnie Joslin killed her mother, then provided grisly details to a jail informant, according to a police affidavit released Thursday.
Joslin, 34, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murdering her mother, Mona Davis, on June 5 in the Madison Square Apartments in Anderson.
"The informant provided specific details of the crime scene and specific details of Mona's death, known only to law enforcement officers," Larry Crenshaw of the Anderson Police Department wrote in the affidavit. "She was confided in by Bonnie that she 'suffocated' her mother."
At the time she allegedly discussed the homicide with the informant, Joslin was in the Madison County Jail on a charge of auto theft.
The informant reportedly told police that Joslin said she and her mother were trying to purchase synthetic marijuana June 5 when the two began to argue.
"While in the living room, Bonnie placed a pillow over her mother's face and held it there until her mother stopped moving," the affidavit says. "Bonnie spoke of hearing her mother's last 'death gurgle.'"
Joslin left her mother's body on the carpeted floor for several days before placing it in trash bags, the informant, allegedly, told police.
The woman, reportedly, said Joslin told her she opened the windows and turned on the window air conditioner when her mother's body started to decay. Officers found the windows open and the air conditioner on when they arrived at the apartment for a June 20 welfare check on Davis, police said in the affidavit.
"Officers noticed a strong odor emitting from the apartment which was associated with a decomposing - dead body," Crenshaw wrote in the affidavit.
Police said they found Davis' body inside black plastic trash bags.
Before she was arrested June 21 on the auto theft charge, Joslin told police that she has blackouts and mental disorders. When questioned, she said she had no memory of events surrounding her mother's disappearance, police said.
But police say that Joslin stayed with her mother before her death. She told police that her mother left for Florida with a bag of clothes and the cremated remains of a family dog, according to the affidavit.
Police said when they confronted Joslin about a June 12 phone call to police dispatch, she admitted that she had made the call and had pretended to be her mother. Joslin, reportedly, called dispatch because she was aware that police had checked on her mother's welfare that day.
In the message to dispatch, Joslin said "that she was Mona and was near Springfield, Illinois," the affidavit states.
The jail informant also told police that Joslin said she sold her mother's missing work phone. Investigators were able to locate the phone, which was sold at an Anderson Walmart drop box for $75 on June 16, according to the affidavit.
Police also said they traced the Stock Keeping Unit (SKU) numbers on a box of Kroger plastic 55-gallon garbage bags to the Kroger store at Cross Street and Scatterfield Road. Surveillance video, police said, shows Joslin buying the bags.
Detectives located the cremated remains of the family dog inside the apartment, Crenshaw wrote in the affidavit.
On Thursday, Magistrate Judge Jason Childers granted a 72-hour continuance on the filing of formal charges requested by the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office.
