ANDERSON — No arrests have been made in a double shooting in the 1700 block of Meridian Street on Thursday night.
Anderson Police Maj. Joel Sandefur said a third person was taken to the hospital with head injuries from a battery and he “may have been grazed by a bullet.”
Sandefur said he could not confirm that the shooting was from a domestic situation, but they are “working through the totality of the situation.”
A naked woman ran to the Keg-N-Bottle Package, 1703 Meridian St., around 9:24 p.m. and asked the clerk to call 911 because she had been shot in the stomach.
Sandefur said the woman is 19 years of age and a resident of Anderson. She was taken to Indianapolis for treatment, where she remained on Friday.
A second man, who Sandefur identified as a person of interest, was also taken to the hospital with two gunshot wounds to the groin. The 23-year-old man was also transported to Indianapolis, where he remained hospitalized on Friday.
Sandefur said a 17-year-old was also taken to the hospital in connection to the incident with head injuries from a battery. He said the teen may have also been struck by gunfire.
“We are conferring with the prosecutor’s office to see if charges can be pursued based on the information we have,” he said. “This is not a clear-cut case.”
