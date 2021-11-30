ELWOOD — The parents of a 3-month-old boy are accused of neglect after the child was taken to Elwood’s St. Vincent Mercy Hospital with a fractured leg Monday afternoon.
Cedric Eugene Dunbar, 22, the child’s father, is charged with Level 3 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, Level 3 felony aggravated battery use when the assault poses a substantial risk of death, Level 3 felony domestic battery with serious bodily injury to a person under 14, Level 5 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury and Level 5 felony domestic battery with bodily injury to a person under 14.
A warrant was issued Tuesday for the child’s mother, Mikayla N. Oxley, 21. She is charged with Level 3 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury and Level 5 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury. She was booked into the Madison County Jail at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday.
Elwood police responded to a trauma call at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital at 3:39 p.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause by Lt. Marcus Shoppell with the Elwood Police Department. Shoppell spoke with Oxley when she arrived at the hospital.
Oxley told police that Dunbar, her boyfriend and the father of her 3-month-old son, called her while she was picking up her car and said the child’s leg “popped,” according to the affidavit. She said she rushed home and took the baby to the hospital, leaving Dunbar at the house.
Oxley assured Shoppell that she did not think Dunbar injured the boy intentionally and she has never seen him act aggressively toward the baby.
Officials at the hospital confirmed the child had a fractured left femur and might need additional care at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, according to the probable cause.
Dunbar told Shoppell he was changing the baby’s diaper and pushed on his leg to make it bend when he “heard a pop.” Dunbar demonstrated how he pushed on the leg with one hand while holding the child’s foot with his other hand, causing it to break, according to the affidavit.
Dunbar told Shoppell he was frustrated with the child when the incident took place.
He also told Shoppell he had squeezed the child under the arms without causing any bruising, shaken the child and lashed out at the child in anger, according to the affidavit. Dunbar said Oxley also witnessed him squeezing and shaking the child.
“I asked Cedric if he felt like he should never be around the baby again, and he said yes,” Shoppell said in the affidavit. “He stated that he gets frustrated with him and when he was asked if he thinks that he could kill him he said no, but then said it could be a possibility.”
Dunbar said Oxley doesn’t hurt the child physically but does get frustrated with him, according to the affidavit.
Shoppell returned to the hospital to speak with Oxley and she admitted to seeing Dunbar squeeze the child “once or twice within the last couple of weeks, but it wasn’t ‘hard hard,’’’ according to the affidavit. Oxley began to cry when Shoppell asked if the 3-month-old was too much for her, and she said, “sometimes.”
Oxley also told Shoppell she saw Dunbar shake the child and said she did not report the incident because it only happened once and she didn’t think “it was anything to bring up,” according to the affidavit. She said Dunbar shook the child to calm him down.
The Madison County prosecutor’s office requested an elevated bond of $20,000 full cash for Dunbar and for Oxley “due to the nature and gravity of the offenses alleged,” according to court records. That bond was granted for Dunbar; Oxley has not had her initial hearing, when bond is set.
