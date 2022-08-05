FISHERS — Pall bearers from the Elwood Police Department, surrounded by an honor guard from the Fishers Police Department, gathered around the back of the hearse to receive a flag-draped casket Friday morning
As his family watched, slain EPD Officer Noah Shahnavaz arrived about 9:35 a.m. at ITOWN Church, escorted by his fellow police in preparation for visitation Friday afternoon and funeral services Saturday.
Shanavaz was transported from Noblesville-based Randall & Roberts Funeral Home. Morning activity also included the delivery of wreaths and flowers.
Honor Guard Commander Cesar Rodriguez, a sergeant with the Fishers Police Department, called receiving Shahnavaz a humbling experience.
“It’s the utmost honor we all have and that I feel for my agency, my fellow officers and my family,” he said. “We hope we don’t have to be at the ready, but we have to be ready more often than we like. It never gets easier.”
The guard is expected to spend the remainder of the morning in practice for the casket watches and ceremonial activities that will take place over the next two days.
Joseph T. Hamer, chairman of the Critical Incident/Memorial Committee of the Fraternal Order of Police, said that since Shahnavaz's fatal shooting Sunday during a traffic stop, law enforcement officers have been with him 24 hours a day so he is never alone.
Organizers believe Shanavaz’s services and procession may be the largest ever in Indiana for a fallen law enforcement officer.