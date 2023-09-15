ANDERSON — The body of a 33-year-old man was discovered in a pavilion at Shadyside Park Friday.
Madison County Coroner Adam Matson said Shawn Murrey was pronounced dead at the scene.
Matson said the cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.
Anderson police were called to the 1100 block of North Broadway at 9:58 a.m. on a report of a man found unresponsive at the park.
Officers and Anderson Fire Department medics responded, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation was turned over to the Madison County Coroner's Office, which will determine the cause of death during an autopsy in the coming days.
The case remains under investigation.